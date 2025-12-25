Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.18. 763,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 767,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Volcon in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $151.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32.

Volcon, Inc (NASDAQ: EMPD) is a Texas?based powersports company specializing in the design, development and distribution of electric off-road vehicles. Headquartered in Austin, Volcon aims to introduce zero-emission solutions to the traditionally gas-powered UTV and dirt bike markets. The company’s modular vehicle platforms blend electric drivetrains with rugged chassis designs, targeting recreational and utility riders seeking sustainable alternatives for trail, sand and farm use.

Volcon’s product lineup includes the Stag, a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV) engineered for work and play; the Grunt, an entry-level electric dirt bike offering trail-ready performance; and the Ranger, a dual-purpose e-adventure motorcycle suited for longer off-road excursions.

