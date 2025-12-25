PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.8938 and last traded at $0.8576. Approximately 212,026 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,301% from the average daily volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8401.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Down 0.7%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

About PharmaCyte Biotech

(Get Free Report)

PharmaCyte Biotech is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of targeted cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes. The company’s core technology, Cell-in-a-Box, encapsulates live, genetically modified cells within a proprietary cellulose?based polymer matrix. This platform is designed to deliver therapeutic agents directly at tumor sites or within the pancreas, with the goal of maximizing efficacy while minimizing systemic side effects.

In its lead oncology program, PharmaCyte is conducting clinical trials for advanced pancreatic cancer, combining Cell-in-a-Box–encased cells with the prodrug ifosfamide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.