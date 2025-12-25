Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vipshop (VIPS)

Vipshop (NYSE: VIPS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/22/2025 – Vipshop had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/15/2025 – Vipshop had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Vipshop had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Vipshop had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/30/2025 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2025 – Vipshop was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2025 – Vipshop had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co..

11/21/2025 – Vipshop had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2025 – Vipshop had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/20/2025 – Vipshop had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/19/2025 – Vipshop had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Vipshop had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Vipshop was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is a leading online discount retailer in China, offering high-quality branded products at competitive prices through a time-limited, flash-sales model. The company provides consumers with access to a rotating selection of merchandise, combining the excitement of limited-time offers with curated brand partnerships to drive customer engagement and loyalty.

Vipshop’s platform features a diverse range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, cosmetics, home furnishings, digital electronics and other lifestyle goods.

