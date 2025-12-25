Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Accenture (ACN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Accenture (NYSE: ACN):

12/19/2025 – Accenture was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/19/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $270.00 to $277.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $295.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $215.00 to $235.00.

12/18/2025 – Accenture had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Accenture was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.

12/18/2025 – Accenture had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $285.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $315.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.88%.

Get Accenture PLC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.