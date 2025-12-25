Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 308,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 45,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Recruiter.com Group Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc (NASDAQ:RCRT) operates a digital recruitment marketplace designed to connect employers with a network of independent recruiters, staffing firms and in-house talent acquisition professionals. The company’s technology-driven platform streamlines the hiring process for businesses of all sizes, enabling organizations to access on-demand recruiting expertise, manage candidate pipelines and leverage data analytics to improve hiring outcomes.

The company offers a range of talent acquisition solutions, including on-demand and full-service recruiting, contingent staffing, and managed recruitment process outsourcing (RPO).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.