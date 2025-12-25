Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.39. Approximately 25,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 107,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.61.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CardiolRxTM (cannabidiol) oral solution, is pharmaceutically manufactured and in clinical development for use in the treatment of heart disease. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the development and progression of inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

