Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN) Short Interest Update

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,883 shares, an increase of 940.3% from the November 30th total of 181 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,239 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned 10.04% of Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Price Performance

DVDN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906. Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.60.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Cuts Dividend

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a $0.5184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.0%.

The Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio of publicly traded equities issued by residential and commercial mortgage REITs or business development companies. The funds objective is to provide quarterly dividends and long-term capital appreciation. DVDN was launched on Nov 2, 2023 and is issued by Kingsbarn.

