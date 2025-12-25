Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Stock Price Down 10.9% – Time to Sell?

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Free Report) traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.67. 74,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,042,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Enveric Biosciences to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $120.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($63.00) by $52.19. On average, analysts forecast that Enveric Biosciences, Inc. will post -31.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enveric Biosciences stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned 4.20% of Enveric Biosciences worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company's stock.

Enveric Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-based therapeutics for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research platform leverages proprietary medicinal chemistry to design, synthesize and optimize molecules derived from established psychoactive compounds, with a goal of improving safety, efficacy and tolerability compared with traditional formulations.

Enveric’s preclinical pipeline features synthetic analogs of ibogaine, psilocybin and MDMA, each engineered to enhance therapeutic outcomes in conditions such as post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and anxiety.

