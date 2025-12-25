VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Short Interest Update

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 136,112 shares, an increase of 1,335.8% from the November 30th total of 9,480 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.63% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA IDX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 139,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,634. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.94. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.48.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia. The Index is the property of Market Vectors Index Solutions GmbH, which has contracted with Structured Solutions AG to maintain and calculate the Index.

