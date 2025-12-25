BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Trading Down 5.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.31. 175,732 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 54,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIVI shares. Wall Street Zen raised BioVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.19).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BioVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in BioVie by 283.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for chronic liver diseases and associated neurological complications. The company’s research and development efforts center on candidates designed to address serious unmet medical needs in hepatic encephalopathy and other liver?related disorders. BioVie advances its pipeline through controlled clinical trials and regulatory interactions in North America.

The company’s lead product candidate, BIV201, is undergoing Phase 2 clinical evaluation for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a life?threatening condition marked by elevated neurotoxins in patients with advanced liver disease.

