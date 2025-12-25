Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently:

12/22/2025 – Netflix had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/18/2025 – Netflix was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/17/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/17/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/15/2025 – Netflix had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $139.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Netflix was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/10/2025 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Netflix was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

12/8/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $152.50 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.

12/5/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research to a “buy” rating.

12/5/2025 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/5/2025 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $153.00.

11/19/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

11/18/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/18/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.50 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/12/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/12/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson.

11/3/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at President Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/31/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citic Securities from $128.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Arete Research from $83.30 to $108.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 314,620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $34,603,166.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $34,765,942.40. This represents a 49.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,619,840 shares of company stock valued at $181,648,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix Inc alerts:

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.