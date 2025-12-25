Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently:
- 12/22/2025 – Netflix had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/18/2025 – Netflix was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 12/17/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 12/17/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/15/2025 – Netflix had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/15/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $139.00 to $121.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/11/2025 – Netflix was given a new $134.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 12/10/2025 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Netflix was given a new $142.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.
- 12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 12/8/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.
- 12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $152.50 price target on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.
- 12/8/2025 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $152.00.
- 12/5/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Huber Research to a “buy” rating.
- 12/5/2025 – Netflix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/5/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 12/5/2025 – Netflix had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/28/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $153.00.
- 11/19/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 11/18/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/18/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.50 to $124.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
- 11/12/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 11/12/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson.
- 11/3/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at President Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/31/2025 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 10/31/2025 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 10/29/2025 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Citic Securities from $128.00 to $125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2025 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Arete Research from $83.30 to $108.40. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Netflix
In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 20,270 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,213,646.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,564,669.44. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 314,620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $34,603,166.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $34,765,942.40. This represents a 49.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,619,840 shares of company stock valued at $181,648,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Netflix
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.