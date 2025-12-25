Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) versus Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Head to Head Comparison

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) and Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Schrodinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -30.02% N/A -75.50% Schrodinger -68.49% -48.24% -24.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Schrodinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 0 0 0.00 Schrodinger 1 3 4 0 2.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Schrodinger has a consensus target price of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Schrodinger’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schrodinger is more favorable than Biotricity.

3.9% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Schrodinger shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Schrodinger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Biotricity has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schrodinger has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Schrodinger”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.77 -$8.42 million ($0.17) -1.97 Schrodinger $256.95 million 5.27 -$187.12 million ($2.41) -7.62

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schrodinger. Schrodinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biotricity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schrodinger beats Biotricity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. Schrödinger, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is based in New York, New York.

