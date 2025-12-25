Reviewing Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) & Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY)

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) and Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Soitec and Qnity Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 1 3 1 0 2.00 Qnity Electronics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Qnity Electronics has a consensus price target of $103.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Qnity Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qnity Electronics is more favorable than Soitec.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soitec and Qnity Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Soitec and Qnity Electronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A N/A ($1.64) -8.38 Qnity Electronics $4.67 billion 3.74 $211.56 million $1.01 82.54

Qnity Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Soitec. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qnity Electronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Soitec pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Qnity Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Soitec pays out -19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Qnity Electronics pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Soitec is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Qnity Electronics beats Soitec on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc. is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

