Analyzing Aardvark Therapeutics (AARD) & The Competition

Aardvark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) is one of 617 public companies in the “MED – BIOMED/GENE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aardvark Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Aardvark Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aardvark Therapeutics 1 0 10 1 2.92 Aardvark Therapeutics Competitors 6624 12460 38211 1213 2.58

Valuation and Earnings

Aardvark Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $32.70, indicating a potential upside of 129.31%. As a group, “MED – BIOMED/GENE” companies have a potential upside of 51.51%. Given Aardvark Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aardvark Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Aardvark Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aardvark Therapeutics N/A -$20.59 million -6.73 Aardvark Therapeutics Competitors $968.47 million -$41.36 million 9.88

Aardvark Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aardvark Therapeutics. Aardvark Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aardvark Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aardvark Therapeutics N/A -54.90% -37.86% Aardvark Therapeutics Competitors -906.16% -572.54% -29.84%

Summary

Aardvark Therapeutics beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Aardvark Therapeutics

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of a novel small molecule therapeutics for obesity and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Tien Lee in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

