VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON) Short Interest Up 264.0% in December

VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 859 shares, an increase of 264.0% from the November 30th total of 236 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VanEck China Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:CBON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The company has a market cap of $18.23 million, a P/E ratio of -175.31 and a beta of 0.12. VanEck China Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck China Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck China Bond ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VanEck China Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBON – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 4.93% of VanEck China Bond ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About VanEck China Bond ETF

The VanEck China Bond ETF (CBON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ChinaBond China High Quality Bond index. The fund tracks an investment-grade, broad-maturity government\u002Fcredit onshore RMB-denominated China bond index. CBON was launched on Nov 10, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

