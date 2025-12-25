Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA) Short Interest Update

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,915 shares, an increase of 1,429.3% from the November 30th total of 256 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,016 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 3,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385. Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $23.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $4,995,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,794,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 181,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 38,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,000.

About Nuveen ESG 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Nuveen Enhanced Yield 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a US broad-market, investment-grade, short-term bond index, overweighting to securities and sectors that have a higher yield potential while maintaining a comparable overall risk profile. NUSA was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

