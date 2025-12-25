Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) Short Interest Update

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,887 shares, a decrease of 89.4% from the November 30th total of 17,775 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,496 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 188,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 125,297 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 964,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.18. 1,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,889. The company has a market capitalization of $77.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 52 week low of $24.18 and a 52 week high of $38.56.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

