Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 50,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 15,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Several research firms recently commented on RSGUF. TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38.

Rogers Sugar Inc is a Canada-based sugar refining and distribution company that processes raw sugar cane and sugar beet into a range of refined sugar, liquid sugar, specialty sweeteners, molasses and syrups. The company’s product portfolio serves retail grocers, industrial food and beverage manufacturers, foodservice distributors and export markets. Through its packaging and private-label capabilities, Rogers Sugar provides granulated, powdered and specialty formats designed to meet the needs of both household consumers and large-scale food producers.

With roots dating back to 1890 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Rogers Sugar has grown through strategic acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading sugar refiners.

