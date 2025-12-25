Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.0220.

Aalberts Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.89.

Get Aalberts alerts:

About Aalberts

(Get Free Report)

Aalberts NV is a Dutch industrial technology company that develops and delivers mission-critical solutions for buildings, industrial processes, climate control systems and advanced manufacturing. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates through specialized business lines that focus on delivering components and systems designed to improve efficiency, safety and reliability across a broad range of end markets.

The company’s Hydronic Flow Control division supplies valves, pumps and heat interface units for heating, cooling and hot-water systems in residential, commercial and industrial buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aalberts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aalberts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.