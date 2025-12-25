MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.7050. Approximately 176,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 137,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.
The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.
