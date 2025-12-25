MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.7050. Approximately 176,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 137,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,049,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 40,753 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,047,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 483,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,258 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 449,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.5% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 121,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE: CXE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The fund achieves this objective by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations, which may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal securities issued by state and local governments throughout the United States.

The trust focuses on both investment-grade and below-investment-grade municipal securities, aiming to capture wider spreads in the high-yield segment of the municipal bond market.

