AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,244 shares, a drop of 98.2% from the November 30th total of 68,223 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,796 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PFLD stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.69. 36,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,222. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $20.86.

Institutional Trading of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF by 655.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

About AAM Low Duration Preferred & Income Securities ETF

The AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted U.S. index of short-term preferred and hybrid securities that are multifactor-selected. PFLD was launched on Nov 19, 2019 and is managed by AAM.

