Grocery Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 25th

CAVA Group, Maplebear, Casey’s General Stores, Conagra Brands, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Albertsons Companies, and Brixmor Property Group are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is selling food and household goods through supermarket and grocery chains, wholesalers, and related distribution operations. Investors typically treat them as defensive holdings—providing steady cash flows and often dividends with lower volatility than the broader market—while noting they face margin pressure from commodity costs, intense competition (including discounters and online retailers), and generally slower growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.
CAVA Group (CAVA)
Maplebear (CART)
Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Conagra Brands (CAG)
Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.
Albertsons Companies (ACI)
Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
Brixmor Property Group (BRX)
Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
