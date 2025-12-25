Journeo (LON:JNEO) Trading Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Journeo plc (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 504.55 and last traded at GBX 505. 3,188 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 73,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510.

Journeo Stock Down 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 480.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 444.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of £89.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Journeo (LON:JNEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported GBX 13.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Journeo had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 29.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Journeo plc will post 23.7877402 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Russ Singleton sold 217,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450, for a total transaction of £979,839. Also, insider Nick Lowe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 470, for a total value of £47,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,742 shares of company stock valued at $147,683,900. Company insiders own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Journeo plc is a leading Intelligent Transport Systems provider, delivering solutions in towns, cities, airports and the public transport networks that connect them. The Company is focused on creating innovative public transport and related infrastructure solutions, contributing to safer and smarter city initiatives as transport of all types becomes more intelligent and connected.

The Company works at many levels with government organisations, local/combined authorities and many of the largest multinational transport operators.

