Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Short Interest Update

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 331,096 shares, a growth of 274.9% from the November 30th total of 88,318 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 680,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Global X Defense Tech ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Global X Defense Tech ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.61. 357,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $71.54.
Global X Defense Tech ETF Company Profile
