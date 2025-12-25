Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD) Short Interest Update

Global X Defense Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:SHLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 331,096 shares, a growth of 274.9% from the November 30th total of 88,318 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 680,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 680,243 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Defense Tech ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.61. 357,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.56. Global X Defense Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $71.54.

Global X Defense Tech ETF Company Profile

The Global X Defense Tech ETF (SHLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Defense Tech index. The fund tracks a modified market-cap weighted index of the top 50 pure-play defense technology companies from around the world. These companies are considered best positioned to benefit from increased governmental defense spending. SHLD was launched on Sep 11, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

