ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL) Short Interest Update

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 315 shares, a decrease of 83.9% from the November 30th total of 1,958 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Stock Down 0.8%

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $38.36. ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (NYSEARCA:SUPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 12.01% of ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF (SUPL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Supply Chain Logistics index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in the supply chain logistics of raw materials, intermediate goods, and finished products around the globe. SUPL was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

