ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Shares Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.37. 2,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 3,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

ZOZO Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

Get ZOZO alerts:

ZOZO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZOZO, Inc is a Japan-based e-commerce company primarily engaged in the online retail of fashion apparel, accessories and footwear. The company operates the ZOZOTOWN platform, one of the country’s largest internet fashion malls, where it offers a wide selection of both domestic and international brands. Through its proprietary technology and data analysis, ZOZO seeks to enhance the customer shopping experience by providing personalized size recommendations and curated product assortments.

In addition to its core marketplace, ZOZO has developed unique service offerings such as made-to-measure apparel via the ZOZOSUIT measuring system and a private?label brand line that spans casual wear and premium fashion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.