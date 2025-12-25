Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Declines By 88.3%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 452,180 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 3,857,828 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,987,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,987,890 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Lawrence Steinman bought 133,333 shares of Pasithea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 199,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,768.25. This represents a 200.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 199,999 shares of company stock valued at $149,999 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTTA. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Pasithea Therapeutics by 261.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 193,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics by 43.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Pasithea Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pasithea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pasithea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of KTTA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 140,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,546,554. Pasithea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.21.

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

Pasithea Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: KTTA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and eventual commercialization of engineered antibody therapeutics for immunological diseases. Leveraging a proprietary discovery engine that integrates advanced computational biology, high-throughput screening and structural analysis, the company aims to identify and generate novel therapeutic molecules that modulate key immune pathways.

The company’s pipeline consists of multiple preclinical and early clinical candidates targeting autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

