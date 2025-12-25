Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 3564111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SABR. Zacks Research raised Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $568.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $715.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $715.32 million. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Sabre by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 22.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Sabre by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sabre by 17.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,707 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation is a leading travel technology company that provides software, data, mobile and distribution solutions to the global travel industry. Through its Sabre travel marketplace, the company operates one of the world's principal global distribution systems (GDS), connecting travel buyers and suppliers across airlines, hotels, car rental companies and other travel providers. Sabre's suite of products includes reservation and ticketing systems for travel agencies, comprehensive airline operations and passenger services solutions, as well as hospitality property management and central reservation systems for hotels.

Established in 1960 as a joint venture between American Airlines and IBM, Sabre introduced one of the first computerized airline reservation systems, pioneering the automation of ticketing and inventory control.

