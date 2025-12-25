Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 615,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 229,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCL. Raymond James Financial upgraded Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market. Its products such as meat, fish, and sea food (Specialty Distribution) as well as general food related products (Broadline Distribution). The company generates maximum revenue from Distribution segment.

