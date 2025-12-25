Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Trading Up 5.1% – Here’s Why

Teijin Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TINLY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.7850 and last traded at $8.7850. 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Teijin Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Teijin Company Profile

Teijin Limited is a diversified Japanese conglomerate headquartered in Tokyo, with roots dating back to 1918 when it launched Japan’s first rayon manufacturing facility. Over the past century, the company has evolved into an integrated chemical, pharmaceutical and information technology group serving a wide range of global markets. Teijin operates through multiple business segments that include advanced fibers & composites, performance films, healthcare and IT solutions.

In its fibers & composites division, Teijin produces high-strength aramid fibers under brands such as Twaron and Technora, along with carbon fiber composite materials used in aerospace, automotive and industrial applications.

