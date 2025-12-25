Short Interest in Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Increases By 967.7%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 331 shares, an increase of 967.7% from the November 30th total of 31 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 67 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Lendlease Group Stock Performance

LLESY remained flat at $3.00 during trading on Thursday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772. Lendlease Group has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53.

About Lendlease Group

Lendlease Group is a multinational property and infrastructure company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The firm specializes in end-to-end capabilities spanning development, construction, project management, investment, and asset and property management. Its offerings cover residential, commercial, retail, logistics, and social infrastructure sectors, with a focus on sustainable and integrated urban regeneration.

Founded in 1958 by Dutch-born engineer Dick Dusseldorp, Lendlease has grown from its origins in Australian housing development to become a global player.

