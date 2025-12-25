JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

JB Hi-Fi Limited (OTCMKTS:JBHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 325,344 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the November 30th total of 2,396,059 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on JB Hi-Fi in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
JB Hi-Fi is a prominent consumer electronics and home entertainment retailer based in Australia, with an expanding footprint of over 300 stores across Australia and New Zealand. The company offers an extensive selection of products, including televisions, audio equipment, computers and tablets, mobile phones, gaming consoles, DVDs and Blu-ray, music, cameras, and a range of small domestic appliances. JB Hi-Fi also operates a comprehensive e-commerce platform, allowing customers to shop online and access click-and-collect and home delivery services.
Founded in 1974 by John Barbuto as a single hi-fi specialist store in Melbourne, JB Hi-Fi has grown through organic expansion and disciplined store rollout.
