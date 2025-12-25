Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gamma Communications plc (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,317 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the November 30th total of 194,572 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAMCF remained flat at $9.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $13.85.

Gamma Communications is a United Kingdom–based provider of cloud-based communication and connectivity solutions for businesses. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including hosted telephony, SIP trunking, unified communications, mobile voice and data plans, as well as managed network and internet solutions. By integrating voice and data services on a single platform, Gamma enables customers to enhance collaboration, reduce complexity and consolidate billing under one provider.

Founded in the late 1990s and headquartered in Coventry, Gamma has developed its network infrastructure to deliver high-availability services across the UK and Ireland.

