Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Hellenic Telecom Organization SA (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the previous session’s volume of 4,712 shares.The stock last traded at $9.85 and had previously closed at $9.76.

Hellenic Telecom Organization Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Hellenic Telecom Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Hellenic Telecom Organization had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.48 million.

About Hellenic Telecom Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA (OTCMKTS: HLTOY), also known as OTE Group, is the primary provider of telecommunications and digital services in Greece. The company offers a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes fixed-line telephony, mobile communications under the COSMOTE brand, broadband internet access via fiber and ADSL networks, and pay-TV services through its COSMOTE TV platform. In addition, OTE Group delivers enterprise-focused ICT offerings such as cloud computing, data center operations, cybersecurity, managed network services and system integration.

Established in 1949 as Greece’s state telecommunications monopoly, OTE Group began a gradual privatization process in the late 1990s, which culminated in a majority stake acquisition by Deutsche Telekom.

