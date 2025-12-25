Short Interest in DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Decreases By 94.3%

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 180 shares, a decrease of 94.3% from the November 30th total of 3,182 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,538 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DynaResource Stock Down 11.0%

DynaResource stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 77,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. DynaResource has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.92.

DynaResource Company Profile

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as West Coast Mines, Inc and changed its name to DynaResource, Inc in November 1998. DynaResource, Inc was incorporated in 1937 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

