Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Seabridge Gold, Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.42 and last traded at $31.3650, with a volume of 445740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20).

Institutional Trading of Seabridge Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,178,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,170 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 7,382,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,651 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,071,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,184,000 after purchasing an additional 339,913 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,131,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,396,000 after buying an additional 302,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,490,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after buying an additional 145,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.