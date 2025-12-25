Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ) Short Interest Up 668.9% in December

Optimize Strategy Index ETF (NASDAQ:OPTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,211 shares, an increase of 668.9% from the November 30th total of 1,198 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,105 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Optimize Strategy Index ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.81. 26,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $33.74. Optimize Strategy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $201.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,351.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Optimize Strategy Index ETF alerts:

Optimize Strategy Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2103 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 58.0%. Optimize Strategy Index ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -330.38%.

About Optimize Strategy Index ETF

The Optimize Strategy Index ETF (OPTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Optimize Strategy index. The fund aims to track an index of broad market US equities, choosing large- and small-cap firms perceived to have strong quality and momentum characteristics. Weighting is tiered, using a modified market-cap method OPTZ was launched on Apr 23, 2024 and is issued by Optimize.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimize Strategy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.