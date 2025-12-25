Critical Review: Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) and HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI)

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HireQuest and Resources Connection, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 1 0 1 0 2.00 Resources Connection 2 0 2 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

HireQuest presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.68%. Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Given HireQuest’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HireQuest is more favorable than Resources Connection.

This table compares HireQuest and Resources Connection”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $31.69 million 4.49 $3.67 million $0.50 20.19 Resources Connection $534.63 million 0.33 -$191.78 million ($5.72) -0.91

HireQuest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Resources Connection. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HireQuest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 21.92% 14.48% 10.15% Resources Connection -35.25% 2.11% 1.54%

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Resources Connection pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. HireQuest pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Resources Connection pays out -4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Resources Connection is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

HireQuest has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HireQuest beats Resources Connection on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries. The company provides its services under the HireQuest Direct, HireQuest, SNelling, DriverQuest, HireQuest Health, Northbound Executive Search, and MRI trade names. It serves construction, recycling, warehousing, logistics, auctioneering, manufacturing, hospitality, landscaping, and retail industries, as well as dental practices. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

