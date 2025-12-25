Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG) Short Interest Update

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 30 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the November 30th total of 4 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.28. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.64. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.34 and a 1-year high of $30.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QHDG. Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF in the second quarter worth $1,244,000.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (QHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund provides a perpetual, partial downside hedge to stock exposure similar to the Nasdaq-100 Index. The funds objective is to provide some upside potential with lower volatility QHDG was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

