Analyzing Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) and Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) and Rectitude (NASDAQ:RECT) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Lakeland Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Rectitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Industries -19.41% -7.80% -5.08% Rectitude N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Industries $167.21 million 0.51 -$18.08 million ($4.39) -1.99 Rectitude $32.57 million 0.73 $1.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lakeland Industries and Rectitude”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rectitude has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lakeland Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Lakeland Industries has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rectitude has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lakeland Industries and Rectitude, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Industries 2 1 2 0 2.00 Rectitude 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lakeland Industries currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.90%. Given Lakeland Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lakeland Industries is more favorable than Rectitude.

Summary

Lakeland Industries beats Rectitude on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks. The company provides durable woven garments, including electrostatic dissipative apparel used in electronics clean rooms; flame resistant meta aramid, para aramid, and FR cotton coveralls/pants/jackets used in petrochemical, refining operations, and electrical utilities; FR fabrics; and cotton and polycotton coveralls, lab coats, pants, and shirts. In addition, it provides high visibility clothing comprising reflective apparel, including vests, T-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, coats, raingear, jumpsuits, hats, and gloves; and gloves and sleeves that are used in the automotive, glass, and metal fabrication industries. The company sells its products to a network of safety and industrial supply distributors through in-house sales teams, customer service group, and independent sales representatives. It serves end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry; and federal, state, and local governmental agencies and departments. Lakeland Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

About Rectitude

Rectitude Holdings Ltd is principally involved in the provision of safety equipment, encompassing essential items such as personal protective clothing, gloves, safety footwear, personal fall arrest systems, portable fire extinguishers and traffic products. The Company also offers auxiliary products such as industrial hardware tools and electrical hardware required for construction sites. Rectitude Holdings Ltd is based in SINGAPORE.

