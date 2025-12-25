Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Polyrizon Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLRZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 176,028 shares, an increase of 1,102.1% from the November 30th total of 14,643 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,817,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,817,222 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Polyrizon Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of PLRZ stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,408. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. Polyrizon has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $4,200.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polyrizon in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Polyrizon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon Ltd. is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays. Polyrizon Ltd. is based in Raanana, Israel.

