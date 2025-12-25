Argus Has Lowered Expectations for NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Argus from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $70.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.84.

NYSE NKE opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $88.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 74,841 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,334. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth about $835,063,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in NIKE by 3,129.9% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $645,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,809,950 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,525,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,838,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $825,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,666 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Apple CEO and Nike board member Tim Cook bought ~50,000 shares (~$2.95M), nearly doubling his stake — a high?visibility insider purchase that boosted investor confidence in management’s turnaround plan. Read More.

Brokerage consensus remains constructive: recent aggregation of analyst ratings shows an overall “Moderate Buy”/buy?leaning view and several buy/overweight calls remain in place, supporting buyers who view weakness as a recovery opportunity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity — elevated call buying — suggests short?term speculative interest and hedge/leveraged positioning around the news; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamentals change. (Market data note)

Unusual options activity — elevated call buying — suggests short?term speculative interest and hedge/leveraged positioning around the news; this can amplify intraday moves but is not a fundamentals change. (Market data note) Negative Sentiment: Analysts and research notes warn of structural headwinds: margin compression, weak China sales and slower turnaround execution could pressure earnings and multiples; some firms have issued downgrades or cautions. Read More.

Analysts and research notes warn of structural headwinds: margin compression, weak China sales and slower turnaround execution could pressure earnings and multiples; some firms have issued downgrades or cautions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Despite a quarterly beat on revenue and EPS, management’s guidance and international weakness (notably China) sparked the recent selloff — the underlying growth and margin story remains uncertain, keeping downside risk if results don’t improve. Read More.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

