iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.36 and last traded at $122.4490, with a volume of 8799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.91.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2%
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.