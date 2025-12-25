iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2025

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSLGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $122.36 and last traded at $122.4490, with a volume of 8799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.91.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

