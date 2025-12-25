Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT) Shares Down 13.3% – Here’s Why

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.50 and last traded at GBX 6.50. 245,986 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 162,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50.
Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.65. The company has a market capitalization of £1.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.50.
Sabien Technology Group (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX (2.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Sabien Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 141.37% and a negative net margin of 76.65%.
About Sabien Technology Group
Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use. Sabien Technology Group Plc sells its products directly, as well as through various facilities management and property management organizations.
