Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,122,685 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 493,017 shares.The stock last traded at $17.9976 and had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Danone from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.18.

Danone is a French multinational food-products company headquartered in Paris, with roots dating to 1919 when it was founded by Isaac Carasso. The company positions itself around nutrition and health-oriented food and beverage products, and it combines global brand management, manufacturing and distribution to serve a broad consumer base. Danone’s long history has been characterized by expansion beyond its original yogurt business into bottled water, infant and medical nutrition, and plant-based alternatives.

Danone’s principal activities include the development, production and marketing of dairy and plant-based products, bottled waters, and specialized nutrition for infants and medical patients.

