Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Should You Buy?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.7750 and last traded at $12.7750. Approximately 3,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Sims Metal Management Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sims Metal Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 134.0%.

Sims Metal Management Company Profile

Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.

The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.

