Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM) Expands By 2,412.2%

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,911 shares, an increase of 2,412.2% from the November 30th total of 2,146 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,203 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA NBSM traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 25,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.24 million, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.42. Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 180,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 6,273 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 77,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 57,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NBSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap companies aligned with the Russell 2000 and Midcap Index. NBSM was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

