Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 111,530 shares, an increase of 3,446.3% from the November 30th total of 3,145 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,486 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEMR. MFA Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 480.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 678,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,083,000 after purchasing an additional 562,037 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 63.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF by 34.5% in the third quarter. Elm3 Financial Group LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

FEMR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF (FEMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of issuers in emerging markets. The fund aims for growth of capital FEMR was launched on Nov 19, 2024 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.