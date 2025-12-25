Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lennar (LEN)

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/18/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $137.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Lennar had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Lennar was given a new $90.00 price target on by analysts at BTIG Research.

12/18/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $88.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $114.00.

12/18/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Lennar had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/18/2025 – Lennar had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

12/17/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $106.00.

12/8/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $98.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

12/8/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2025 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2025 – Lennar had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $118.00.

12/2/2025 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $118.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/2/2025 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “sell” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2025 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research to a “strong sell” rating.

11/30/2025 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2025 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2025 – Lennar was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.03%.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

