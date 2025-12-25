Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Trading Down 8.3% – What’s Next?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 306,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 570% from the average daily volume of 45,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Adamera Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

